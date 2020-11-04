Denmark wants to cull all farmed minks over COVID fears

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s prime minister says the government wants to cull all minks in Danish farms, to minimize the risk of them re-transmitting the new coronavirus to humans. She said Wednesday a report from a government agency that maps the coronavirus in Denmark has shown a mutation in the virus found in 12 people in the northern part of the country who got infected by minks. Denmark is one of the world’s main mink fur exporters, producing an estimated 17 million furs per year. Kopenhagen Fur, a cooperative of 1,500 Danish breeders, accounts for 40% of the global mink production. According to government estimates, culling the country’s 15 million minks could cost up to 5 billion kroner ($785 million).