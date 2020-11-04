Doctor weighs in on asymptomatic patients getting COVID-19 tests at emergency rooms

UNDATED (KTIV) - COVID-19 continues to spread at an alarming rate, and viewers continue to ask questions about the virus. So, we sought out answers from Siouxland medical professionals.

"We're hearing about asymptomatic people going to emergency rooms for COVID tests," said KTIV's Stella Daskalakis. "Should people go to their local emergency room if they need a COVID test?"

"No," said Dr. Mike Kafka, UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's. "We don't have the testing capacity to test people that are mildly ill or asymptomatic altogether. The people we actually do test are ultimately having to be admitted because of high fever, viral pneumonia, or an inability to catch their breath and have adequate oxygen levels."

"Does having a certain blood type, like O-positive, give someone any resistance to contracting COVID-19?" asked Daskalakis.

"There have been some reports of people with O blood type don't seem to get infected at quite the same rate as the other blood types," said Kafka. "That being said, it's not a big enough difference that people should stop wearing masks, social distancing, handwashing, avoiding social gatherings, and things like that. And, it's not a reason not to get the vaccine."

"What's the difference between the flu and COVID?" asked Daskalakis. "Should people get tested for COVID-19, if they're not sure about their sickness?"

"Both flu and influenza and COVID are viral infections, respiratory infections, that are spread in the same way through droplets when people talk, sneeze or cough and when others inhale," said Kafka. "And, they have very similar symptoms, so they are difficult if not impossible to tell them apart. So, now that we're in the flu season we're planning-- if people come in with symptoms of COVID ore flu-- they will most likely be tested for both in order to decide what they have. And, in the case of the flu there are some medications that can be given for that. And, for COVID, we need to watch those folks to see if they progress to more severe illness."