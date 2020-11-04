EU: Brexit trade talks still face ‘too many difficulties’

BRUSSELS (AP) — With a deadline closing in quickly, the European Union’s chief negotiator in trade talks with Britain says that talks between both sides on even a rudimentary deal still faced too many challenges to yield a result anytime soon. EU negotiator Michel Barnier said Wednesday that “at this stage, there are still too many difficulties remaining on important topics.” Barnier’s comments threw a dampener on optimistic reports that progress was being made at a rapid pace on issues such as fisheries rights, one of three remaining major topic that need a compromise solution if a deal is to be found before Jan. 1, when a transition period in the Brexit divorce proceedings ends.