Ex-Grand Island teacher pleads guilty in child porn case

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former Grand Island teacher has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography in a deal with prosecutors. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that as part of the deal, 38-year-old Brian Mohr agreed to a five-year federal prison term when he’s sentenced Jan. 29. Officials say Mohr was a teacher at Northwest High School in Grand Island and Grand Island Central Catholic when he received nude and sexually explicit photos of minors from a student. Police say the male student had pretended to be a female student to get the lewd photos from other teens, then blackmailed the victims for more photos. Police say the student more than three dozen of the nude images to Mohr in 2019.