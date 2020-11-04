EXPLAINER: A day later, what is the US waiting for?

Anxious Americans woke up to an election aftermath that has yet to deliver any clear answer. Neither President Donald Trump nor his Democratic rival Joe Biden cleared the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House, and the margins are tight in five battleground states. Races in Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania are still too early to call. The Associated Press called Wisconsin, which also had been in play earlier Wednesday, for Biden. Trump’s campaign has requested a recount. The Trump campaign says it has filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan, demanding better access to locations where ballots are being processed and counted.