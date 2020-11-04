EXPLAINER: With no outcome yet, why does a candidate talk?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden addressed his supporters early Wednesday, not to give an acceptance or concession speech, but to plead for their patience while the votes are being counted. Voters are used to hearing from candidates after the results are in. So why did the former vice president talk at all? For starters, Biden wanted to rally his supporters and urge them to “keep the faith” while votes are tallied in several states that are key to determining the outcome against Republican President Donald Trump. Biden’s aides also say he didn’t want to cede the spotlight to Trump.