Former X’s groundskeeper returns 25 years later to renovate Lewis and Clark infield

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The goal for most of the Sioux City Explorers players is to get to the major leagues. That same goal applies to most people in the organization, including the people who take care of the field. Luke Yoder has been to 'The Show" and now he's back, returning the field at Lewis and Clark Park to its former glory.

"A lot of good memories here," said Yoder, "Yeah I can't believe 25 years has passed but I'm privileged to be part of this project and great to be back in Sioux City."

Luke Yoder's first full-time job after getting his degree from Clemson was as the X's groundskeeper in 1995. Lewis and Clark Park was the jewel of the old Northern League.

"In '95, we did take great pride in it. It was probably the best field in the league at that time," said Yoder. "So I was still somewhat green but I knew just enough to be dangerous."

After Sioux City, Yoder spent three years as the head groundskeeper for the Iowa Cubs in Des Moines. Then, 15 years as the head groundskeeper for the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres. Now, he's a Senior Vice President for Dura-Edge, the company that's doing the 30-thousand square foot renovation of the infield at Lewis and Clark Park.

"The heart of it's going to be big league," said Yoder. "This is going to be equivalent to any big league surface out there when it comes to the heart of the field, where the game's played, the infield surface."

"The grade that's going in here is laser-grade technology that wasn't available back when I was here," said Yoder. "So it's going to be almost like a pool table. It will be a half a percent slope that you won't really notice but just enough for the water to run off."

"We were doing it by eye and with strings," said Yoder. "That's how we had to level our infield and it took about three or four days versus this piece of equipment behind me, this laser grader, you can set a grade in one day."

The old ag-lime has been removed and the Dura-edge engineered soil is going in. It's the same surface that 25 Major League teams play on.

"As a groundskeeper in the major leagues, it was one of my objectives to provide the best playing surface in the league. They're going to come in here and have more confidence and be able to field more ground balls and have less errors."

Yoder and his crew will finish their ten-day job on Thursday.