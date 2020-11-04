GOP’s Yvette Herrell defeats New Mexico congresswoman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Republican Yvette Herrell has defeated incumbent U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small. Herrell embraced President Donald Trump’s border wall and worked to portray Torres Small as a tool of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other liberal U.S. House members. Herrell also made an effort to broaden her campaign beyond the region’s more conservative strongholds. In recent weeks, Trump and other big-name Republicans campaigned virtually for Herrell.