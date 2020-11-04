Lincoln man charged in fatal bus shooting pleads not guilty

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man has pleaded not guilty in a shooting that killed a 69-year-old woman as she rode on a Lincoln city bus. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 28-year-old Joel Jones Jr. pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to second-degree murder and four felony weapons counts in the July 23 shooting that killed Sharon Johnson. Prosecutors say Jones was in the back seat of a car that afternoon when he allegedly pulled a handgun out of his waistband, pointed it out the window and told others in the car, “Watch me shoot at this bus.” Johnson was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at a Lincoln hospital.