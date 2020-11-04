Trump, Rounds, Johnson win in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson won their South Dakota races. But with Republicans long dominating the state’s elections, the most interesting questions to be resolved may be separate proposals to legalize both medical and recreational marijuana. The medical marijuana initiative passed, and voters being asked about legalizing recreational marijuana were leaning in favor of the measure in early returns. Election officials received a historical number of absentee ballots, raising the possibility that tallying the results could take longer than usual.