Measures taken in Dakota County, NE to ensure accuracy of mail-in ballots

DAKOTA CITY, NE (KTIV) - County clerks and county commissioners are ensuring voters that they can have complete confidence in the results they're seeing.

Dakota County, Nebraska, Clerk Joan Spencer said they received 2,921 mail-in ballot requests for their county, and 2,830 mail-in ballots were returned.

A handful of ballots were received without a signature, but the clerk's office successfully reached out to all but five voters to finish their ballot. Spencer said if you voted by mail, go online to the Nebraska Secretary of State's website to follow up on your ballot.

"You can go online and check that status, I think it is very important they take a little initiative too, if they want to make sure that their ballot counted, or their ballot was received." said Spencer.

Spencer said they also register in their system when someone applies for an early-voter ballot, guaranteeing that person only receives one ballot to fill out. She said they also correspond with other states like South Dakota and Iowa in order to make sure no one is registered in more than one place.

"I think every election office, I know I personally really take pride and strive to have an accurate count. Every state has different laws, in Nebraska, you're required to have that early voter ballot back by 8 p.m." said Spencer.

Spencer said their dropbox was locked at 8 p.m. on election night, and a postmistress met the mail truck in Wayne, Nebraska, in order to get all the ballots back to the courthouse by the deadline.