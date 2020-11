GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Prosecutors say a judge has found a 31-year-old Nebraska man guilty of felony human trafficking following a two-day bench trial. The Hall County attorney’s office said in a news release that Mohamuud Gurre of Grand Island faces a potential sentence of up to 50 years in prison when he sentenced on Feb. 9. Tuesday’s verdict follows a nearly three-year investigation by the Grand Island Police Department.