Nebraska reports 1,828 new cases of COVID-19 and nine more virus-related deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts on Tuesday report 1,828 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of cases in Nebraska, since the pandemic began to 75,888.

Nine more virus-related deaths were reported, bringing Nebraska's death toll to 669 on Wednesday.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 698 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 3,148 residents, who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 45,772 on Wednesday.

So far, 608,623 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and officials say 532,416 tests have come back negative.