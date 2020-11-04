Nebraska virus hospitalizations continues to set records

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to set records in Nebraska, and the state reported 1,440 new cases of the virus on Tuesday. State health officials said there were 673 people hospitalized with the virus on Tuesday, up from the previous day’s record of 642. The state has reported 74,060 virus cases and 660 deaths since the pandemic began. The rate of new cases in Nebraska ranked seventh-highest among the states. Nebraska’s largest hospitals have all begun limiting elective surgeries to help ensure they have enough beds free to treat critically ill patients.