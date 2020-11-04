Nov. 3: Nebraska surpasses 74,000 COVID-19 cases

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts on Tuesday report 1,440 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of cases in Nebraska, since the pandemic began, to 74,060.

Four more virus-related deaths were reported, bringing Nebraska's death toll to 660 on Tuesday.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 673 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 3,122 residents, who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 45,522 on Tuesday.

So far, 604,209 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and officials say 529,830 tests have come back negative.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department has reported 242 total positive cases, with 124 recovered.

State health officials say there have been no virus-related deaths in Cedar County.

Dixon County

The NNPHD says Dixon County has had 204 positive cases, with 137 having recovered.

Dixon County has had two virus-related deaths so far.

Thurston County

Local health officials say Thurston County has had 457 positive cases with 324 having recovered.

Thurston County has had four virus-related deaths.

Wayne County

Wayne County has confirmed 441 positive cases, with 239 reported as recovered.

The county has had two virus-related deaths so far.