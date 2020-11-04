Nov. 4: Iowa reports 2,818 more COVID-19 cases, 777 total hospitalizations

(KTIV) -- There were 2,818 new, confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, health officials reported 133,229 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 136,047 by 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 96,648 have recovered. That's an increase of 1,226 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 26 additional virus-related deaths within this time frame, putting the state's death toll at 1,781.

According to the state's latest report, there are 777 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus, 47 more than yesterday's record of 730. Of those hospitalizations, 182 are in the ICU and 63 are on ventilators. State officials say 33% of Iowa's inpatient beds are available.

In Iowa, 6,525 new tests were given for a total of 988,210 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 95 more COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 7,923.

To date, 6,126 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported one additional virus-related death, bringing the county's death toll to 101.

A total of 70 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Forty of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had 13 more COVID-19 cases, bringing its total cases to 2,380. Of those cases, 2,097 have recovered.

So far, the county has had 12 total COVID-19 deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported eight new virus cases, with its total now at 610. Of those cases, 402 have recovered.

Clay County has confirmed four total virus-related deaths so far.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County reported four new cases, bringing their total positive cases to 857. Officials say 605 of those cases have recovered.

Dickinson County has had nine total virus-related deaths so far.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 1,858 to 1,906 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 1,308 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County has reported one additional virus-related death, bringing its death toll to 32.

Sioux County

As of Nov. 4, the state health department says Sioux County reported 25 new cases bringing their total to 2,714. Officials say 1,986 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has reported two additional virus-related deaths, bringing the county's total to 19.