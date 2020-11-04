Nov. 4: South Dakota reports nearly 14,000 active COVID-19 cases, 14 additional deaths

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 937 more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 49,791.

According to the state's health department, 795 of the new cases are confirmed and 142 are probable.

State health officials say South Dakota has 13,908 active cases in the state. That's an increase of 770 in the last 24 hours.

Officials reported 382 more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 35,423.

Currently, 483 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus, an increase of three since yesterday's record of 480.

Fourteen additional virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, South Dakota has had 460 virus-related deaths.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had 16 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 1,102. Of those cases, 401 have recovered.

So far, Bon Homme has only reported one virus-related death.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 18 new cases, bringing its total to 914. State health officials say 731 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at eight.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 3,292 to 3,367. Health officials say 2,313 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported no additional virus-related death, keeping Lincoln County's total to 22.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 826 total positive cases. So far, 649 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has reported 12 total virus-related deaths so far.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 975 cases reported in the county so far. Officials say 675 of those cases have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to six.