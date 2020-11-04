November reminds local medical officials to emphasize the importance of men’s health

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Typically No Shave November is geared towards cancer among men.

The campaign urges men to grow out their hair -- something that cancer patients typically lose.

Doctor Donald Wender with the June E Nylen Cancer Center says diseases among men like testicular cancer is very curable, thus more people should be aware of the early signs.

"The earlier you catch it, the less chemo therapy you need. Even though it's highly curable, even in the late stages, you get a lot more chemo therapy, so I think it's important to try to be as early as possible. But the biggest thing is it's one of the most highly curable cancers we have," said Dr. Wender.

For other illnesses, Dr. Wender says it's a similar story.

The earlier that male can get checked out, the more questions can be answered, and the better the outcome. That's why he says it's important to highlight those cases this month.

"A lot of them, when you see them are not cancer, but the thing is if it is cancer, the earlier you get checked the better. And of course the biggest thing is the less treatment you need," said Dr. Wender.