Protesters gather near White House, no wide unrest seen

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 1,000 people protesting President Donald Trump converged on Black Lives Matter Plaza, just a block from the White House, while hundreds more marched through parts of downtown Washington, at times blocking traffic and lighting off fireworks. Scattered protests also took place from Seattle to New York City, but there were no signs of serious violence or widespread unrest in the hours immediately after the polls closed. The demonstrations in Washington were largely peaceful, with people chanting and unfurling anti-Trump banners. Hundreds of businesses in cities across the U.S. had boarded up their windows ahead of the election for fear of violence.