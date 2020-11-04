Radig earns second term on Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Keith Radig has won another term on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors representing District 1.

The two candidates for the seat were Republican incumbent Keith Radig and Democrat Kevin McCormick.

The official results show Radig received 22,102 (51%) votes, and McCormick received 21,071 (48%) votes.

Radig was elected to the City Council of Sioux City in November 2009, and on January 3, 2017 resigned to take the oath as County Supervisor. He has said his focus is economic development and strategic planning, while keeping an eye on the budget.

McCormick, a retired Sioux City police officer, filed to run for the Board of Supervisors back in March. McCormick was born and raised in Sioux City. While conducting a routine traffic stop, in 2012, McCormick was shot in the head. He survived and says the support he received during that time was a large motivator to run for the county board. “My entire career has been about service and I want to continue to serve the community that I love," said McCormick when he filed to run for supervisor.