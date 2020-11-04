Republicans retain power in states despite Democratic push

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republicans and Democrats spent millions of dollars to wage an intense campaign for control of state capitols. When it’s all said and done, the composition of state legislatures and governors’ offices will look a lot like it did before Tuesday’s elections. Democrats failed in many of their top-targeted states to flip control of legislative chambers. Republicans, meanwhile, picked up the Montana governorship and appeared to gain the New Hampshire legislative chambers. The National Conference of State Legislatures says it turned out to be a status quo election. That means Republicans generally will continue to hold greater power over redistricting and to enact conservative economic and social policies.