Rocky De Witt wins second term on Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Republican Rocky De Witt has won another term to represent District 5 on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

De Witt defeated Democrat Patty Erickson-Puttmann. Vote totals show De Witt got 25,555 (60%) votes. Erickson-Puttmann get 16,894 (39%) votes.

De Witt was elected to the Board of Supervisors in November of 2016 and was formerly employed with MidAmerican Energy for over 22 years. He has stated his focus is as a supervisor has been to lower property taxes and improve economic opportunity for everyone in the county.

Erickson-Puttman was born and raised in Sioux City. She graduated from West High and Briar Cliff. She is the county's former social services director. She has stated her objectives in running for the Board of Supervisors focus on restoring fiscal responsible for mental health services and assuring services for those with disabilities in the county.