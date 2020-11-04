$23M school bond proposal fails to pass

LAUREL, Neb. (KTIV) - The Laurel-Concord-Coleridge School District in Laurel, Nebraska was hoping for a big win in Tuesday's election. A $23 million bond proposal was on the ballot, and it lost by just 50 votes.

The bond hoped to demolish the current high school building and construct a new one, plus renovate the attached elementary school.

Superintendent Jeremy Christiansen said the high school has components that are nearly 100 years old, with significant plumbing and electrical issues. He said the $23 million bond proposal was more of a need than a desire.

"We had a great voter turn out and the difference was just 50 votes. So that does tells us that there is certainly a lot of community support, but it also tells us that there are some lingering questions and lingering concerns about what the scope of the proposal is." said Jeremy Christiansen, Superintendent at Laurel Concord Coleridge School.

Christiansen said there were 737 votes in favor, and 787 against.

They're now in the early stages of identifying an alternate plan to help fix their schools. Christiansen said they know they have to do something.