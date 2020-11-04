Sioux City man donates 40 more coats to local school

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- More than 1,500 Siouxland kids have been able to stay warm during the winter months in recent years thanks to the efforts of a Sioux City man.

For the past five years, Chuck Swaggerty has been collecting and then donating coats to children in need at Sioux City schools. This year he is doing it in honor of his son Reed who died in a drowning accident this past summer.

Wednesday, he dropped off his second load of coats this season at Bryant Elementary. That brings his total to 80 coats so far. But, he's not done yet.

Swaggerty is still looking for new coats or monitory donations. You can drop off donations at Whistle Stop Antiques at 506 Nebraska Street.