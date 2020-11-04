Sioux City Police address recent shootings, stabbing

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- In the last week, several crimes have been reported in the Sioux City area.

On Sunday alone, police reported three shootings and there was a stabbing earlier this week.

But local law enforcers want to ensure Siouxlanders they still live in a safe community.

Officer Andrew Dutler with the Sioux City Police Department says even considering the events that have taken place over the last several days, the violent crime rate in Sioux City is very low.

He says the police department, as a whole, works hard to build and keep relationships with all community members, in order to keep that crime rate low.

Dutler says it's violent crimes, which are hard to predict.

"The fact that we had a grouping of three crimes of that nature, that in and of itself was a random occurrence. But the crimes themselves, the way they were committed, the fact that people in these crimes were associated with one another, that wasn't random. And so it's not like we have an issue where there's imminent danger to the public or anything like that," said Officer Dutler.

Dutler said patrols throughout Sioux City have not changed as a result of the recent events.

But officers who are assigned to the districts where they took place will continue to monitor the areas as investigations continue.