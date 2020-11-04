Sioux City schools awarded as one of America’s best-in-state employers

Sioux City (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Community School District has been recognized as part of Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best-In-State Employers for the year 2020.

This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., a world-class statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Forbes and Statista selected America’s Best-in-State Employers based on an independent survey of approximately 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 500 people in their U.S. operations.

The surveys were administered using a series of online panels and a representative sample of the U.S. workforce. Direct and indirect employee recommendations were evaluated on a state level.

The study assessed each company according to Atmosphere & Development, Company Image, Working Conditions, Salaries & Wages, and Diversity.

Based on the study results, the Sioux City Community School District is recognized as one of Forbes’s annual list of America’s Best-In-State Employers 2020.

The district is ranked 16 overall out of 30 Iowa employers.

“Our employees are passionate about their work, and it shows. Every day, Sioux City Community School District staff members make a difference in the lives of our students and community members,” said Dr. Paul Gausman, superintendent of the Sioux City Community School District. “I am proud to be part of this organization of outstanding people. It’s truly an honor to have the District recognized as a Best-in-State Employer, especially knowing the results are reflective of staff satisfaction.”

The awards list can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

Two additional school districts in Iowa also earned recognition: Cedar Rapids Community School District and Council Bluffs Community School District.