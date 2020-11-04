Siouxland District Health discusses recent increases in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland District Health Department discussed the positivity rate of Woodbury county, which reached 20 percent Tuesday.

The board said they will be looking at ways to enforce Governor Reynolds Proclamation on capacity and social distancing in restaurants at the local level.



They plan on reaching out to local businesses to remind them of the current proclamation.



The Deputy Director of Siouxland District Health says preliminary data shows the majority of new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury are in early to middle-aged adults.

"The preliminary that we looked at is we are not seeing a lot of cases in the school age audience. At this point in time we are looking at the age group in the 20 to 40, so there are just a lot of gatherings and that sort of thing," said Tyler Brock, Deputy Director.

Patrons can now report violations at local establishments to The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals website if you feel they are not following the Governors safety proclamation.