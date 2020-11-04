Siouxland Election Results

(KTIV) -- As election results come in winners have been declared in several races around Siouxland

Iowa

In Iowa, President Donald Trump took victory over former Vice President Joe Biden. With the win Trump gained the six Electoral College votes from the Hawkeye State.

In the race for District 4 of the US House Randy Feenstra defeated J.D. Scholten to replace Steve King, who lost in the Republican Primary

In Iowa's race for Senator incumbent Joni Ernst defeated Theresa Greenfield.

In local races, Woodbury County re-elected two members to the Board of supervisors and elected a third.

In District 1 Keith Radig has won another term on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors defeating former police officer Democrat Kevin McCormick.

In District 3 Jeremy Taylor defeated incumbent Marty Pottebaum to gain a seat on the board.

In District 5 Rocky De Witt won a second term defeating Democrat Patty Erickson-Puttmann.

In the race for County Auditor, Democrat incumbent Pat Gill defeated Republican challenger Barbara Parker

Nebraska

In Nebraska Trump has won. This gives him two of the five Electoral votes, the other three come from the results of district races in the state. Four Electoral votes were awarded to Trump and one to Biden

Republican Adrian Smith won reelection to U.S. House in Nebraska's 3rd Congressional District defeating Democrat Mark Elworth Jr.

In the 1st Congressional District, Republican Jeff Fortenberry defeated Democratic challenger Kate Bolz.

For the other Senate seat incumbent Republican Ben Sasse defeated Democrat Chris Janicek.

Also on the ballot in Nebraska were three ballot measures aimed at legalizing gambling at horse tracks in the state. Nebraskans overwhelmingly approved the measures to allow gambling, establish a gaming commision and to tax gambling.

South Dakota

In South Dakota Trump took victory over Biden for three Electoral votes.

For the US Senate Republican Mike Rounds won reelection over challenger Democrat Dan Ahlers.

In South Dakota's US House race Republican Dusty Johnson won reelection over challenger Libertarian Randy Luallin. There was no Democratic challenger.