GOP Rep. Don Bacon reelected in Nebraska’s 2nd District

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican Rep. Don Bacon scored a third term in Congress on Tuesday despite a tough challenge from a progressive Democrat in Nebraska’s competitive 2nd Congressional District. Bacon defeated social worker and nonprofit executive Kara Eastman in a rematch that echoed the 2016 race, which Eastman also narrowly lost. Bacon’s voting record mostly aligned with President Donald Trump. He repeatedly pitched himself as bipartisan during the campaign. He also secured endorsements from several centrist Nebraska Democrats, including former Rep. Brad Ashford, who lost his seat to Bacon in 2016.