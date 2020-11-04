South Dakota voters approve marijuana initiatives, what happens next?

SOUTH DAKOTA (KTIV) - South Dakota voters have approved two initiatives to have legalized medical and recreational marijuana, according to the preliminary results of the election.

The Department of Revenue is reminding South Dakotans that if the official canvas verifies the passage of medical and recreational marijuana on Nov. 10, those initiatives will only go into effect starting in the middle of next year, July 1, 2021.

In the meantime, the Department is working with the Department of Health and the Gaming Commission to plan for how to move forward.

David Owen, Chairman of the "No Way on Amendment A Ballot," believes there will be conservatives who will try to make sure there are some restraints.

Measure 26 is "an intiated measure to legalize marijuana for medical use."

Amendment A is "an amendment to the South Dakota Constitution to legalize, regulate, and tax marijuana."

Amendment A will allow people 21 and older to possess, use, transport, and distribute marijuana and marijuana paraphernelia.

Measure 26 will establish a medical marijuana program for people who have a debilitating medical condition.

"We expected medical marijuana to pass. We were desperately hoping and campaigned vigorously to avoid having recreational marijuana passed, especially putting it in the Constitution," said Owen.

Owen said he trusts South Dakota voters, and hopes it is used responsibly.

