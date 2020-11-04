South Dakota? Conservative state surprises with pot passage

After rejecting medical marijuana four years ago and struggling to pass an industrial hemp bill, voters in conservative South Dakota went all-in on the use of pot. South Dakota became the first state to legalize recreational and medical pot on the same ballot, after supporters of the two measures joined forces and promoted them as a package deal. The approval or recreational pot, which supporters referred to as the “adult marijuana” measure, had followers on Twitter wondering how South Dakota could pull it off when their states have not. The leader of the group opposing the measure says they attempted to separate the two measures but their campaign was outspent five-to-one. The two measures are set to go into effect in July.