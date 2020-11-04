South Dakota voters approve medical marijuana and recreational marijuana initiatives

(KTIV) -- South Dakotans have voted to legalize two marijuana initiatives, one for medical marijuana and one for recreational marijuana.

On the ballot this year were South Dakota Constitutional Amendment A and South Dakota Initiated Measure 26.

Amendment A is an amendment to the South Dakota Constitution to legalize, regulate, and tax marijuana. While Measure 26 is an initiated measure to legalize marijuana for medical use.

Now that Amendment A is passed, people 21 and older can possess, use, transport and distribute marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia. The amendment change allows people to possess or distribute one ounce or less.

Under Measure 26, patients can now possess a maximum of three ounces, as prescribed by a physician. Patients will also be required to obtain a registration card from the State Department of Health.

According to the ballot, South Dakota is estimated get $335,000 in revenue for the 2021 fiscal year now that the marijuana measures have been passed.

Proponents for the initiatives argued they would provide people with safe and legal access to marijuana, while opponents have stated legalizing recreational marijuana would increase usage among South Dakotans as young as 12, with it potentially increasing accidental poisonings with children.