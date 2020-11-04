Sunny and warm weather continuing for now

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We continued the trend today that began on Monday with highs way above average across the region.

There are still more days like this to enjoy before changes start to move in. Tonight will stay quiet with lows in the upper 30s to near 40.

Bright sunshine will be with us again on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday doesn’t change much either with more highs in the 70s under sunny skies although it will become more breezy.

Changes start to move in early next week and could include a little snow.

I'll have more on that in your forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.