Taylor defeats Pottebaum to win Woodbury County Supervisors seat in District 3

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Jeremy Taylor has won the bid to represent District 3 on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

Taylor defeated incumbent Democrat Marty Pottebaum.

The official results show Taylor received 22,503 (52%) votes and Pottebaum received 20,585 (47%) votes.

Pottebaum was a Sioux City Police Officer for eighteen years before he had to retire on a job-related disability. He was elected to the Board of Supervisors in November 2016. Pottebaum has stated he hopes to be a voice for everyone in the county while serving on board and to be able to provide necessary services in a cost-effective manner.

Taylor, an energy specialist, was once the county supervisor representing District 2. But, he was disqualified from serving after it was ruled his primary residence was outside of District 2.