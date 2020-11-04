“Toothless Cindy” raps on Colombian buses to make ends meet

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — “Toothless Cindy,” whose real name is Marlene Alfonso, is one of dozens of Venezuelan migrants who work on Bogota’s public bus system every day, selling items like pens, or performing for tips. Her advanced age, comical lyrics and unusual attire for a rapper have helped her to stand out. She has become an inspiration for a group of migrants that has been mostly welcomed in Colombia, but has also suffered recently from discrimination and xenophobic attacks. More than 1.7 million Venezuelans currently live in Colombia, where they have moved to escape their nation’s economic and humanitarian crisis.