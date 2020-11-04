Trump and allies spread falsehoods to cast doubt on election

With the outcome of the U.S. presidential race still in limbo on Wednesday, President Donald Trump and his supporters seized — and spread — online misinformation about legally cast absentee and mail-in votes in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. They used the falsehoods as fodder to support the president’s unfounded declaration on live television early Wednesday that Democrats are trying to “steal the election” from him. The baseless allegations exploit public confusion over how elections are managed as Americans are looking for answers about the unfolding election results, misinformation experts say.