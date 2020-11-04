 Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

12:04 am South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Aberdeen Central def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-27, 25-24, 25-21, 25-19

Harrisburg def. Brookings, 25-15, 25-10, 25-23

Huron def. Brandon Valley

Mitchell def. Pierre, 20-25, 25-23, 15-13

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Watertown

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Yankton

Spearfish def. Douglas, 25-16, 25-12, 18-25, 25-19

Region 1A=

First Round=

Milbank def. Webster, 25-13, 25-18, 13-25, 25-20

Redfield def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-13, 25-13, 25-23

Region 1B=

Quarterfinal=

Northwestern def. Leola/Frederick

Waubay/Summit def. Waverly-South Shore

Region 2A=

First Round=

Sioux Valley def. Deuel, 25-8, 25-13, 22-25, 27-25

Region 2B=

Quarterfinal=

Faulkton def. Sunshine Bible Academy

Highmore-Harrold def. North Central Co-Op

Ipswich def. Sully Buttes, 25-12, 25-15, 25-12

Potter County def. Herreid/Selby Area

Region 3A=

First Round=

Baltic def. Dell Rapids

Tri-Valley def. West Central, 25-13, 25-17, 21-25, 25-15

Region 3B=

Quarterfinal=

Castlewood def. Wessington Springs

Deubrook def. Wolsey-Wessington

Estelline/Hendricks def. Arlington

Hitchcock-Tulare def. DeSmet, 25-16, 25-7, 25-21

Region 4A=

First Round=

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Beresford, 25-12, 25-11, 25-8

Lennox def. Vermillion, 0-0

Tea Area def. Canton

Region 4B=

Quarterfinal=

Chester def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-13, 25-15, 25-18

Colman-Egan def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-18, 25-15, 25-19

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Ethan

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Howard, 25-13, 25-20, 25-12

Region 5A=

First Round=

McCook Central/Montrose def. Wagner

Parkston def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton

Region 5B=

First Round=

Bridgewater-Emery def. Canistota, 25-20, 25-18, 25-15

Quarterfinal=

Alcester-Hudson def. Scotland

Freeman def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-19, 25-13, 26-24

Gayville-Volin def. Menno

Region 6A=

First Round=

Stanley County def. McLaughlin

Region 6B=

Quarterfinal=

Avon def. Colome

Platte-Geddes def. Burke

Region 7B=

Quarterfinal=

Kadoka Area def. Jones County

New Underwood def. Edgemont

Philip def. Lyman

White River def. Wall

Region 8B=

SoDak 16 Qualifier=

Faith def. Newell

Timber Lake def. Harding County

Regions 7A/8A=

First Round=

Lead-Deadwood def. Bennett County

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

