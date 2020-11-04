Victory celebration without a victory as 2020 race dangles

WASHINGTON (AP) — Election Day came and went without a verdict in the presidential race, and Donald Trump grew agitated. At 2:21 a.m., he took the stage before a well-lubricated crowd in the East Room and falsely claimed he had won. He vowed to take his case to the Supreme Court. In fact, there was no evidence of foul play, just lots of votes yet to be counted. Democrat Joe Biden, too, felt the need to respond to the indecision. Just after midnight, he abruptly shuttled from his house in Wilmington, Delaware, to an outdoor speaking venue nearby, where he cautioned that a result might not come for a few days. Biden’s message: “We’re going to have to be patient.”