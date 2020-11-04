Voters give Gill seventh term as Woodbury County Auditor

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Pat Gill has won a seventh term as Woodbury County Auditor.

Running in the race was Democratic incumbent Pat Gill and Republican Barbara Parker. Results show Gill got 23,031 (52%) votes, and Parker got 20,441 (47%) votes.

The auditor race has seen extra attention after an Iowa judge ruled against Gill sending out pre-populated absentee ballot requests to Woodbury County voters. Back in August, an Iowa judge ruled Gill acted improperly when he sent absentee ballot request forms to registered voters that had their personal information filled in. The judge's ruling invalidated over 15,000 pre-populated absentee ballot request forms that had been returned to the auditor's office by Woodbury County voters.