Wednesday’s Scores

Wednesday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
NSAA State Championships=
First Round=
Class B=
Ashland-Greenwood def. Waverly, 25-21, 25-21, 15-25, 25-22
Elkhorn def. York, 28-26, 25-16, 25-10
Norris def. Aurora, 25-21, 25-19, 25-20
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-6, 25-18, 25-11
Class C-1=
Columbus Lakeview def. Syracuse, 25-16, 25-16, 30-28
Kearney Catholic def. Lincoln Lutheran, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18, 25-22
St. Paul def. Broken Bow, 25-14, 25-13
Wahoo def. Adams Central, 25-23, 25-18, 25-12
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/