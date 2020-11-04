 Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

5:16 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

NSAA State Championships=

First Round=

Class B=

Ashland-Greenwood def. Waverly, 25-21, 25-21, 15-25, 25-22

Elkhorn def. York, 28-26, 25-16, 25-10

Norris def. Aurora, 25-21, 25-19, 25-20

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-6, 25-18, 25-11

Class C-1=

Columbus Lakeview def. Syracuse, 25-16, 25-16, 30-28

Kearney Catholic def. Lincoln Lutheran, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18, 25-22

St. Paul def. Broken Bow, 25-14, 25-13

Wahoo def. Adams Central, 25-23, 25-18, 25-12

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

