Western Christian and Gehlen Catholic upset in state volleyball semifinals

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KTIV) -- Top-seeded Western Christian lost to fifth-seeded Denver, 3-0, on Wednesday in the Class 2A state volleyball tournament. The Wolfpack, who had won the last two state titles, finishes 33-10.

Stella Winterfeld led Western Christian with 13 kills, while Abby Verburg added nine. The Wolfpack lost the first two sets, 25-22, 25-22 before falling in set three, 25-20.

"I don't love them any different," said head coach Tammi Veerbeek. "They left it all on the floor and that team beat us tonight. We talked about don't beat yourself and I felt like we gave tons of effort. Played well but props to Denver. They played great."

"We made it to state and it was awesome," said senior Sienna Moss. "I'm so happy for our team and how awesome that we got to state and enjoy every single moment that we had here."

Denver will face third-seeded Dike-New Hartford in the 2A championship match on Thursday at 5:30 pm.

Third-seeded Gehlen Catholic was swept by Burlington-Notre Dame in the Class 1A semifinals at the Iowa high school state volleyball tournament on Wednesday. The Jays finish the season with a 25-6 record.

"It was a good run," said junior Lauren Heying. "It was awesome. I can thank the amazing seniors we had. a group of seniors that were always there for us, that fought for us."

"It seemed like just when we would get going a little bit, we'd miss a serve or they'd get an ace serve," said head coach Mike Meyer. "It was just hard for us to get into a consistent flow of play."

The Nikes won the match by scores of 25-19, 25-18 and 25-20 to improve to 18-5. Seventh-seeded Burlington-Notre Dame will face fourth-seeded Gladbrook-Reinbeck in the 1A title match on Thursday at 8:00 pm.