A quiet and beautiful Thursday before winds begin to increase

Quiet and beautiful weather continues today with lots of sunshine, highs in the mid 70s and just a light breeze.



Enjoy today because, although it will still be pretty nice the next few days, we are going to be dealing with more wind moving in starting on Friday.



Temperatures will remain in the 70s through Sunday but the wind will steadily increase each day until then.



Friday will give us southerly winds at 15 to 25 miles per hour; gusts on Saturday will be near 40 miles per hour and could top 50 miles per hour on Sunday.



Expect a few more clouds overhead Saturday and Sunday as well.



Precipitation returns Sunday night; what to expect out of that precipitation on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.