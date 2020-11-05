Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street election gains

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed after Wall Street advanced amid prolonged vote-counting following this week’s U.S. elections. Tokyo and Sydney rose while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. Markets are betting on control of the U.S. Congress being split between Republicans and Democrats, which could mean low taxes and light regulation stay in place. Tech stocks helped lead the way amid rising expectations that a split Congress would not be as aggressive about targeting Big Tech for anti-monopoly enforcement. In the U.S. presidential election, challenger Joe Biden leads in the vote counting, but President Donald Trump is questioning the legitimacy of the totals with key states still counting ballots.