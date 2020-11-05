Assad blames Syria’s current economic woes on Lebanese banks

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian President Bashar Assad says much of the current economic distress in his country is a direct result of the banking crisis in neighboring Lebanon, where many Syrian businessmen have traditionally kept their money. The presidents said that between $20 billion and $42 billion held by Syrians are tied up in Lebanese banks. He spoke during a tour of a trade fair in Damascus with his wife on Wednesday. Lebanon is experiencing a serious banking crisis, which has led to the introduction of informal capital controls to combat capital flight and prop a flailing local currency.