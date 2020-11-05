Cedar Catholic and Wynot drop opening matches at Nebraska state volleyball tourney

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KTIV) -- Hartington Cedar Catholic lost their opener in the Class D1 state volleyball tournament, 3-1, to B-D-S on Thursday afternoon. The seventh-seeded Trojans won the first set 25-17, but dropped the next three sets, 25-17, 25-23, 25-18.

"They came in confident," said Cedar Catholic Head Coach Denae Buss. "Sometimes we come into games and wonder if we're going to win, but it didn't really shake them that they were, you know, two-time state champions."

"We just kind of got in our own heads and we just got down after that. We just weren't able to pick ourselves back up. I know all of our seniors are proud with how far we've gotten this year because it started off pretty rocky and I think we're all proud of how hard we worked. That was a really good team so we're proud to even compete with them," said senior Brynn Wortmann.

Cedar Catholic finishes the season at 17-14.

Wynot lost their opener in the Class D2 state volleyball tournament on Thursday morning, 3-1, to second-seeded Chambers-Wheeler Central.

The Blue Devils lost the first set, 25-19, before winning set two, 26-24 to even the match. CWC won the final two sets, 25-19, 25-22 to win the match and advance to Friday's semifinals.

Wynot finishes the season with an 18-5 record, while CWC improves to 32-1.