Few mail ballots arriving in tight Iowa congressional race

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Small numbers of outstanding mail ballots are arriving after the election in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, where the candidates remain locked in a tight race. In unofficial returns, Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks leads Democrat Rita Hart by 282 votes out of 393,000 tabulated. The candidates are competing for a seat that opened with the retirement of Democratic Rep. Dave Loebsack. Iowa will count absentee ballots that were postmarked by Monday and arrive by noon Nov. 9 and any provisional ballots that are deemed eligible. Johnson County has received 28 absentee ballots thus far that have yet to be counted. Two other counties carried by Hart _ Clinton and Jefferson _ have a combined total of 18 absentee ballots to be counted.