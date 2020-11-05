Greek police arrest man as IS suspect on Tajikistan warrant

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek police say they have arrested a 27-year-old man on an international arrest warrant issued by Tajikistan on suspicion of him being a member of the Islamic State group. Police said the man was arrested Wednesday in the southern Greek town of Tripoli. They said Thursday that he arrived in Greece as an asylum seeker in 2017 and currently lives in refugee apartment housing in Tripoli. The man has denied any connection to ISIS, and says the case against him is politically motivated as his wife is related to an opposition figure in Tajikistan.