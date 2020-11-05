Husker wrestler and 4-time state champion from Plainview dies in car accident

LINCOLN, Nebraska (University of Nebraska) -- The Nebraska Athletic Department is deeply saddened to confirm that Husker junior wrestler Christian Miller was tragically killed in a car accident on Thursday morning in Lincoln.

Miller, 21, a native of Plainview, Neb., competed for the Husker wrestling program for four seasons. He owned a 15-9 career record as a Husker, including a 12-3 record in 2019-20. Miller started five duals at Nebraska in the past two seasons at 133 and 141 pounds.

Miller was a two-time member of the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll. He was a four-time state champion at Plainview High School and had a 169-2 high school career record for Coach Dean Boyer. Miller was also a two-time state qualifier in cross country at Plainview High.

“This is a tragic and devastating loss for everyone who knew and loved Christian," said Nebraska Wrestling Coach Mark Manning. "My thoughts are with his family and I pray for them in their time of grief. Christian was a young man full of energy with a bright future ahead of him. As the father of four myself, I struggle to process someone being taken from us at such a young age. It will take time for us to begin to heal as a wrestling family. We will promise to bond together as a team to honor Christian’s memory by living life to its fullest and competing as hard as possible on the mat.”

“Our thoughts, prayers and support are with Christian Miller’s family and friends during this difficult time," said Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos, " As an athletic department we will do everything we can to help them through this immeasurable loss. We understand this tragedy will have a deep impact on our wrestling program, including Christian’s teammates, Coach Manning and his staff. We will provide any necessary support and resources for the young men in our wrestling program and other student-athletes as they cope with the loss of a friend and teammate.”

The Athletic Department will provide more information on services, condolences and memorials when they are available.