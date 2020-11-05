In Spain, coronavirus puts the poor at the back of the line

MADRID (AP) — The most vulnerable in Spain have not only been exposed to more contagion for the new coronavirus but they are already suffering greater the economic fallout. With the country now deep into a fierce resurgence of outbreaks, many among the poorest are still waiting for subsidies they were promised, including a new basic income scheme that the ruling left-wing coalition has made a flagship of its social protection net. Experts warn that insufficient social spending, too much red tape and a digital gap in applying for the subsidies, as well as future outbreaks will potentially widen one of Europe’s biggest gaps between rich and poor.