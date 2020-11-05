Indiana man convicted of killing, cannibalism files appeal

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body has filed a notice of appeal in Clark County. Joseph Oberhansley was found guilty in September of murder and burglary in the death of Tammy Jo Blanton. His appellate attorneys filed an eight-page notice of appeal on Oct. 27. They requested numerous documents and exhibits, including transcripts and accompanying evidence from 42 hearing dates as far back as 2014. Victoria Casanova is part of the legal team representing Oberhansley. She told the News and Tribune that the team will review all documents before determining which potential issues to pursue.